Antoine Griezmann News: Solid in Saturday's loss

Griezmann recorded three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Celta Vigo.

Griezmann had a solid day on the attack Saturday, recording three shots and four crosses in the loss. After being knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday, Griezmann only has three matches left in his career with Atletico and there isn't a whole lot for the team to play for. The Atleti legend should get a nice sendoff, especially in the final home match on Sunday versus Girona.