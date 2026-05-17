Antoine Griezmann News: Stars in final home appearance

Griezmann had an assist while taking four shots (two on goal), crossing six times (one accurate) and creating three chances during Sunday's 1-0 win over Girona.

Griezmann set up Ademola Lookman in the 21st minute assisting the lone goal of the match while leading Atleti in shots and crosses during his final home appearance with the club. The assist was the first since May 2nd for the attacker as he's combined for seven shots, five chances created and 14 crosses over his last three starts.