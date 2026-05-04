Antoine Griezmann headshot

Antoine Griezmann News: Supplies assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Griezmann assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Valencia.

Griezmann's deft touch in bringing down the ball late in the second half allowed the veteran to assist the second Atletico Madrid goal in their 2-0 win at Valencia. The dynamic playmaker created two chances from two crosses (one accurate) and two corners) across just 17 minutes of play. Across his last five appearances (three starts) Griezmann has scored once from eight shots (two on goal).

Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
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