Antoine Griezmann News: Two shots, no goal

Griezmann had two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against Barcelona.

Griezmann would start in Tuesday's match after sitting out in league play over the weekend and would help to keep pressure on the Barcelona defense, recording two shots and two chances created. He does remain at two goals and three assists in the competition, a solid veteran presence on the field. However, he is now six games removed from his last goal contribution in all competitions, likely to see another soon.