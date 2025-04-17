Fantasy Soccer
Antoine Joujou headshot

Antoine Joujou Injury: Back available to face Paris

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Joujou (ankle) is back available for Saturday's clash against Paris, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, per Foot Normand.

Joujou missed the last contest against Rennes due to a minor ankle injury but is now back available to face Paris on Saturday after training normally with the team this week. That said, his return should impact much the starting squad since he started only one game in his last five appearances.

Antoine Joujou
Le Havre
More Stats & News
