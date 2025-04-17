Antoine Joujou Injury: Back available to face Paris
Joujou (ankle) is back available for Saturday's clash against Paris, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, per Foot Normand.
Joujou missed the last contest against Rennes due to a minor ankle injury but is now back available to face Paris on Saturday after training normally with the team this week. That said, his return should impact much the starting squad since he started only one game in his last five appearances.
