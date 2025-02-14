Fantasy Soccer
Antoine Joujou headshot

Antoine Joujou Injury: Likely for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Joujou (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's match against Nice, according to FOOT NORMAND.

Joujou is set to return Sunday, with the forward shaking off his undisclosed injuries. This comes after only one match out, a great turn around for the forward. He has started in three of his past four appearances, so he will hope to see the start, although he has only started in six of his 15 appearances this campaign.

