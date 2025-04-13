Fantasy Soccer
Antoine Joujou headshot

Antoine Joujou Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Joujou (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's match against Rennes since he hasn't fully recovered from his injury.

Joujou was a small doubt for the game and ended up not making the squad list as he is dealing with an ankle injury. His absence does not impact the starting lineup since he has mainly been a bench option this season. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury.

Antoine Joujou
Le Havre
