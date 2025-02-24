Antoine Joujou News: Provides assist in defeat

Joujou assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-1 loss versus Toulouse.

Joujou recorded his second assist of the season, setting up Issa Soumare's equalizer right after halftime on Sunday. The forward is still searching for his first goal of the season. He will have another opportunity to find the net on Saturday when his team faces Lens in the league, looking to rebound from two heavy losses.