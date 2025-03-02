Antoine Makoumbou News: Wins two tackles against Bologna
Makoumbou registered two tackles (two won) and three clearances and was booked in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Bologna.
Makoumbou brought the hustle in the midfield as he generally enough, but it wasn't enough to stop the in-form adversaries in this one. He has tallied one off-target shot, 11 tackles (six won), six interceptions and nine clearances in the last five rounds.
