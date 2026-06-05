Antoine Mille News: Midfield workhorse

Mille ends the season as Troyes's most used outfield player with 2,921 minutes, contributing three goals and six assists across the campaign while providing the defensive work rate and technical quality from central midfield that has been the foundation of the club's promotion success.

Mille brings an intelligent pressing game, excellent range of passing and the ability to contribute in both directions that has made him an indispensable figure in coach Stephane Dumont's setup. Mille heads into Ligue 1 as one of the most trustworthy and consistent midfielders in the squad, and his endurance and professionalism make him a player the club will lean on heavily as they navigate the demands of top-flight football.