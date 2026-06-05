Antoine Rabillard News: Clinical finisher

Rabillard ends the campaign as Le Mans's second best scorer with nine Ligue 2 goals and six assists across 30 appearances, combining clinical finishing with the best creative output of any attacker in the squad.

Rabillard brings a well-rounded attacking profile that makes him dangerous both as a scorer and a creator, and his six assists underline his ability to influence games beyond just putting the ball in the net. Rabillard heads into Ligue 1 with the confidence of a top scorer and will be one of the key figures in Le Mans's ability to generate enough goals to compete in the top flight next season.