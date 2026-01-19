Semenyo will not be with the team for their upcoming UCL match, as the attacker is not yet registered for the competition following his January transfer. He has started in every match since joining the club, thus far, earning time in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and league play. His best moments have come in the FA Cup, already having a goal and an assist with the club. The ongoing question remains to be what type of rotation will take place in the attack and how the club will fit everyone into play, with Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku and Semenyo all lead contendors on the flank while Savinho, Oscar Bobb and Omar Marmoush still struggle for minutes.