Semenyo took the field with Ghana in their last friendly, but after aggravating an injury in that game, he was forced off the field and is now back at his club, dealing with an ankle injury. This is something to monitor for the club as they return to action Nov. 22 against West Ham, having less than a week to recover and possibly missing out. He is a regular in the attack and has yet to miss a start this season with his nine goal contributions, leaving David Brooks or Amine Adli as possible replacements.