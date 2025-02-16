Fantasy Soccer
Antoine Semenyo headshot

Antoine Semenyo News: Assist in victory over Saints

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Semenyo assisted once to go with one shot (on goal), one cross (not accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Southampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Semenyo continued his strong run of form Saturday. He used his physicality to win nine of the 19 duels he engaged in, placed a shot on target and created the assist for Marcus Tavernier's goal, Bournemouth's third. The regular starting midfielder has netted four and created three assists from the Cherries last seven matches.

Antoine Semenyo
AFC Bournemouth
