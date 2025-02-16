Antoine Semenyo News: Assist in victory over Saints
Semenyo assisted once to go with one shot (on goal), one cross (not accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Southampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.
Semenyo continued his strong run of form Saturday. He used his physicality to win nine of the 19 duels he engaged in, placed a shot on target and created the assist for Marcus Tavernier's goal, Bournemouth's third. The regular starting midfielder has netted four and created three assists from the Cherries last seven matches.
