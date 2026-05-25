Antoine Semenyo News: Bags goal

Semenyo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa.

Semenyo bagged a goal Sunday, as he opened the scoring, finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute. This continues his great season, as the attacker has earned seven goals and one assist in his 17 appearances since joining City. He then ended the entire Premier League season with 17 goals and four assists in 37 appearances (37 starts).