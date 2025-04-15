Fantasy Soccer
Antoine Semenyo headshot

Antoine Semenyo News: Bags winner over the Cottagers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Semenyo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 win over Fulham.

Semenyo netted the game's sole goal with his only attempt on target Monday. The Ghanaian international has not been at his best in recent games, this was his first EPL goal in nine matches and it has been eight since his last assist. He looked back to his energetic, competitive self in this encounter. From 31 appearances he has bagged eight and created four assists.

Antoine Semenyo
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
