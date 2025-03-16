Antoine Semenyo News: Crossbar strike in loss to Bees

Semenyo recorded four shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Semenyo used his physicality Saturday to help the Cherries win midfield battles and, as usual, was a danger in front of goal. He engaged in 18 duels (winning 6), placed a shot on target and had another attempt blocked. He was unlucky not to get onto the scoresheet when he executed a perfect header that rattled off the crossbar. Following a hot first half of the season, the Ghanaian international has not been as productive recently. He has produced seven goals and four assists but it has been seven EPL matches since he last hit the back of the net and five since his last assist.