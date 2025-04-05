Antoine Semenyo News: Fires five shots in Hammers draw

Semenyo had five shots (two on goal), two crosses (none accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus West Ham United.

Semenyo led the Cherries attack down their attacking right flank Saturday. He was active all over the field helping in defense with two clearance and two tackles, in midfield he engaged in 15 duels (winning seven) and managed to place two shots on target with another two that were blocked. The Ghanaian international has bagged seven and produced four assists, but it has now been seven EPL games since his last assist and nine since he last found the net.