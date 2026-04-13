Antoine Semenyo News: Five shots, no goal
Semenyo had five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win against Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.
Semenyo was active as always on Sunday but was not able to get on the scoresheet, as his five shots were to no avail. The attacker still sits at a solid 15 goals this season to go along with four assists, currently third in the Golden Boot race, only sitting behind teammate Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago of Brentford.
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