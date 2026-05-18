Antoine Semenyo News: Goal leads to FA Cup victory
Semenyo registered one goal on five shots in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea.
Semenyo would come up with a moment of brilliance Saturday as his goal lifted City over Chelsea for an FA Cup trophy, flicking a backheeled shot into the net in the 72nd minute. This comes as his third FA Cup goal since joining the club, earning five goals and three assists in the competition between his time with City and Bournemouth. He has also now scored in consecutive games, scoring in a midweek Premier League match against Palace as well.
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