Antoine Semenyo News: Hits woodwork in loss to Liverpool

Semenyo generated six shots (two on goal) and two crosses (none accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

Semenyo was sharp Saturday leading Bournemouth's attack down their attacking left flank. The Ghanaian international was active all over the field, in defense he executed two clearances, two blocks and three tackles, and in attack he placed two shots on target, another was blocked and he struck the woodwork. He is in good form overall recently having scored twice and produced an assist from his previous three EPL matches.