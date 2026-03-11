Antoine Semenyo headshot

Antoine Semenyo News: Kept quiet Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Semenyo had two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Semenyo would be locked up by the Real Madrid defense for most of Wednesday's match, earning two shots but failing to hit the back of the net either time. He will need to regroup and refocus for the second leg as City tries to mount a comeback, not what the attacker was hoping for in his UCL debut.

