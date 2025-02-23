Antoine Semenyo News: No on target shots in loss

Semenyo had one shot (none on goal), one cross (none accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton.

Semenyo was not at his best Saturday. The attacking midfielder won just three of the 13 duels he engaged in and did not manage to place any shots on target, but he did have an attempt blocked. He has been in sizzling form, either scoring or creating an assist in six of the Cherries last seven matches.