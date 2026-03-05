Antoine Semenyo News: Opening goal Wednesday
Semenyo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.
Semenyo continues his flashes of excellence since joining Manchester City, scoring yet another goal Wednesday and seizing the opener in the 31st minute. This is the second straight match with a goal for the attacker, with four in their past six league outings. He is up to five goals and one assist since joining the club, although he sits third in the Golden Boot race with 14 goals this campaign.
