Antoine Semenyo headshot

Antoine Semenyo News: Records three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Semenyo had three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United.

Semenyo got back into the starting XI in the last match after he was handed a bench spot in their FA Cup game, with the attacker recording three shots and two chances created, but not earning a goal contribution. The attacker remains at four since joining the club (six appearances), although he recorded 13 in 20 appearances in the first half with Bournemouth.

Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City
