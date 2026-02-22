Antoine Semenyo News: Records three shots
Semenyo had three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United.
Semenyo got back into the starting XI in the last match after he was handed a bench spot in their FA Cup game, with the attacker recording three shots and two chances created, but not earning a goal contribution. The attacker remains at four since joining the club (six appearances), although he recorded 13 in 20 appearances in the first half with Bournemouth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoine Semenyo See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 272 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Captaincy Planner: Best Captain Picks for GW27–GW313 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures4 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antoine Semenyo See More