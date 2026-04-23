Antoine Semenyo News: Records two shots

Semenyo had two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Burnley.

Semenyo went a fourth straight match in league play without a goal Wednesday, recording two shots but failing to score. This comes as the club seems to be targeting Erling Haaland in the middle more for attacking purposes, something that will continue to take away attempts from Semenyo. He should still see more chances moving forward, but has definitely dwindled in contributions since moving out to the right flank, playing better with City when given the forward role.