Semenyo ended Bournemouth's frustration in the 67th minute of Saturday's clash against the Clarets with a brilliant curling shot into the far corner to give the Cherries the lead. He had been Bournemouth's most persistent attacking threat earlier as well, first creating an early chance for David Brooks and then firing a powerful first-half effort narrowly wide of Martin Dubravka's far post. With Bournemouth producing 16 shot attempts, his finish was the one action that finally cracked Burnley's stacked defense, even if it was not enough to secure all three points. Semenyo contributed to three shots and three chances created and scored his second goal in the last two games after a seven-game streak without scoring. The forward will aim to find a third in a row against Brentford on Saturday.