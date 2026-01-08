With Semenyo appearing to be on his way towards joining Manchester City, he made one final appearance for Bournemouth in Wednesday's home contest. He was quiet for most of the match but in the 95th minute he ripped an outside-the-box strike that flew past Guglielmo Vicario to break the deadlock and earn Bournemouth a win. He was then subbed off just before the final whistle to receive an ovation from the home fans. Semenyo has been excellent with Bournemouth this season, scoring 10 goals and recording three assists across 20 starts.