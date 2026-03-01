Antoine Semenyo headshot

Antoine Semenyo News: Scores lone goal of match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Semenyo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Leeds United.

Semenyo would score in injury time of the first half, notching thelone goal of the contest to secure City the win. He has earned a second goal in his past three league appearances, with three goal contributions during that span. He is now up to five goal contributions since joining City, appearing to have found his legs immediately with his new team.

Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City
