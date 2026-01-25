Semenyo scored with a strike from the edge of the box after a well-weighted pass from Bernardo Silva in the first half against Wolverhampton on Saturday and could have added to his tally after attempting three shots, while also recording three interceptions thanks to his constant pressing. The forward has started every match since his arrival in the winter transfer window, except in the Champions League where he was ineligible after joining from Bournemouth, though his role and minutes remain uncertain amid competition from Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku and Omar Marmoush.