Antoine Semenyo News: Scores opener
Semenyo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Crystal Palace.
Semenyo was back on the scoresheet Wednesday for the first time in five games, scoring in the 32nd minute to open the scoring. This marks his sixth goal in league play since joining the club, also adding one assist. That said, the winger is up to 16 goals and four assists in his 35 appearances between Bournemouth and Manchester City.
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