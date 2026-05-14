Antoine Semenyo headshot

Antoine Semenyo News: Scores opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Semenyo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Crystal Palace.

Semenyo was back on the scoresheet Wednesday for the first time in five games, scoring in the 32nd minute to open the scoring. This marks his sixth goal in league play since joining the club, also adding one assist. That said, the winger is up to 16 goals and four assists in his 35 appearances between Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City
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