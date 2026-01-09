Semenyo began his professional career at Bristol City after loan spells at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland before joining Bournemouth in January 2023. He established himself as a key attacking player at Bournemouth, making 110 appearances and scoring 13 goals in all competitions in 2024\/25 after eight goals and three assists in his first full Premier League season. During the 2025\/26 campaign, he recorded 10 Premier League goals, including a brace at Liverpool and a last-minute winner against Tottenham in his final match for Bournemouth. He has earned 32 caps for Ghana, featured at the 2022 World Cup, and is available immediately for Manchester City, including the upcoming Carabao Cup semi-final.