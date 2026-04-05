Antoine Semenyo News: Two goal contribution day

Semenyo scored one goal on three shots and one assist on a chance created in Saturday's 4-0 win over Liverpool.

Semenyo would return to the starting XI Sunday after coming off the bench in the last outing against Real Madrid, a successful move for Pep Guardiola. He would go on to score a goal in the 50th minute against Liverpool, also adding an assist on a 45th-minute goal. Since his move to City, the attacker has recorded seven goals and two assists in 15 appearances.