Antoine Semenyo headshot

Antoine Semenyo News: Two goal contribution day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Semenyo scored one goal on three shots and one assist on a chance created in Saturday's 4-0 win over Liverpool.

Semenyo would return to the starting XI Sunday after coming off the bench in the last outing against Real Madrid, a successful move for Pep Guardiola. He would go on to score a goal in the 50th minute against Liverpool, also adding an assist on a 45th-minute goal. Since his move to City, the attacker has recorded seven goals and two assists in 15 appearances.

Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City
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