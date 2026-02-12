Antoine Semenyo News: Two goal contributions
Semenyo scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Fulham.
Semenyo continued his success since joining the club, as he would bag a goal in the 24th minute before an assist in the 30th minute for two goal contributions. That said, he is up to four goal contributions in his past four outings, with three goals and an assist during that span. However, he has six goal contributions in six games, including FA Cup play.
