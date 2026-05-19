Anton Kade headshot

Anton Kade News: Active but doesn't score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Kade generated five shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 loss versus Union Berlin.

Kade was the only player to deliver some bright moments for Augsburg in this blowout loss, but he was far from efficient, as only one of his five shots was on target. Kade finished the 2025/26 campaign with six goals across 28 Bundesliga appearances (18 starts), which are pretty good totals for an attacking midfielder.

Anton Kade
FC Augsburg
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