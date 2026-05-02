Anton Kade News: Nets brace against Bremen
Kade scored two goals while taking three shots (two on goal) and creating two chances during Saturday's 3-1 win over Werder Bremen.
Kade found the back of the net in the 24th minute and again in first half stoppage time while tying for the team-high in shots. The forward is in excellent form at the moment with three goals to go along with seven shots and five chances created in his last three appearances.
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