Anton Kade headshot

Anton Kade News: Nets in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Kade scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kade put two shots on goal and created a chance during Saturday's clash, earning his goal and and a draw. The winger was a problem for the backline throughout the match and did his job well to torment Frankfurts flanks. Kade has some very manageable matches to end the season, with a good chance for more goal contributions.

Anton Kade
FC Augsburg
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