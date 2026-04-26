Anton Kade News: Nets in draw

Kade scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kade put two shots on goal and created a chance during Saturday's clash, earning his goal and and a draw. The winger was a problem for the backline throughout the match and did his job well to torment Frankfurts flanks. Kade has some very manageable matches to end the season, with a good chance for more goal contributions.