Anton Kade News: Scores consolation goal in loss

Kade scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 5-2 loss versus VfB Stuttgart.

Kade's second half strike from close range proved inconsequential Sunday as FC Augsburg were handedly defeated by VfB Stuttgart in a 5-2 loss. The forward also contributed two interceptions to the defensive effort after entering the fixture to begin the second half. Across FC Augsburg's last 10 matches, Kade has made nine appearances (two starts) and created four chances.