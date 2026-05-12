Anton Saletros Injury: Doubt due to head issue

Saletros' status is uncertain ahead of Wednesday's match against D.C. United as he deals with a head injury, the MLS reported Tuesday.

Saletros is a major presence in Chicago's lineup, as he has been one of their more dependable options in the center of the park, contributing in both possession and pressing, so his head concern alongside Sergio Oregel (head) gives the Fire two uncertain players in the same match day. If Saletros can play, Chicago's midfield retains a composed and experienced option it genuinely needs. Otherwise, Mauricio Pineda might get a rare opportunity.