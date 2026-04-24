Anton Saletros Injury: Lower body concern

Saletros is questionable due to a lower body injury, the league reported Friday.

Saletros' injury is a potential blow, as he has been a regular contributor to the team this season. With the midfielder questionable, there may be a chance for Sergio Oregel or Mauricio Pineda to see increased minute on the field in upcoming contests. Saletros' ability to regain his fitness will be crucial in determining his role in the team for the remainder of the season, and he'll need to work to regain his place in the lineup if he's forced to miss time.