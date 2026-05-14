Anton Saletros Injury: Resumes training

Saletros (head) took part in Thursday's training session after missing the previous game due to injury, Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports reports.

Saletros was a regular starter and set-piece taker before his injury, so he should return to a major role if he's available for upcoming matches. His inclusion would be a defensive midfield boost for the team, and he could produce though crosses and tackles as he did in his most recent performances. He would be expected to replace the suspended Dje D'Avilla in the starting lineup for the next game, after which Mauricio Pineda may be the one to lose his spot.