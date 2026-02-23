Anton Saletros headshot

Anton Saletros News: Seven crosses in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Saletros recorded seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo.

Saletros attempted a team-high seven crosses (one accurate) Saturday as Chicago were eased-past in a 2-1 defeat at Houston. The new arrival from AIK Stockholm also attempted two corners and contributed one tackle won in his MLS debut. As a veteran European midfielder occupying an international spot on the Chicago roster, expect Saletros to play a significant role in the Chicago engine room throughout 2026.

Anton Saletros
Chicago Fire
