Anton Saletros News: Seven crosses in defeat

Saletros attempted a team-high seven crosses (one accurate) Saturday as Chicago were eased-past in a 2-1 defeat at Houston. The new arrival from AIK Stockholm also attempted two corners and contributed one tackle won in his MLS debut. As a veteran European midfielder occupying an international spot on the Chicago roster, expect Saletros to play a significant role in the Chicago engine room throughout 2026.