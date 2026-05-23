Anton Saletros News: Starts Saturday

Saletros (head) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's matchup versus Toronto.

Saletros has left his injury behind and claimed his holding midfield spot back from Dje D'Avilla. The Swede will also look to take some set pieces as he did before getting hurt, but he could share those duties with Philip Zinckernagel. While he has yet to achieve a direct contribution in league play this year, Saletros scored once during a US Open Cup game in April, and he holds decent all-around upside in his current role.