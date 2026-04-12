Anton Saletros News: Whips in four crosses
Saletros generated four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Atlanta United.
Saletros would start his seventh straight game to open the season Saturday, playing the full 90 as he has yet to miss a minute of play this season. He would record three chances created and four crosses in the attack, an okay match productivity-wise. However, he has yet to record a goal contribution.
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