Stach is expected to sit out the next two matches across all competitions against Chelsea and Birmingham City as he continues to rehab a hip injury, with a return targeted for the clash with Aston Villa late next week. This is a tough hit for Leeds United, as he is a steady presence in midfield when healthy and his absence leaves a noticeable gap in the starting squad. In the meantime, Ilia Gruev and Sean Longstaff are in line to log heavier minutes in the center of the park until Stach is cleared to return.