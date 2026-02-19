Anton Stach headshot

Anton Stach Injury: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Stach (hip) is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa, coach Daniel Farke said in the press conference. "Good news, Stach, Struijk, Dan James are back in training and available."

Stach is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa after missing the last three matches due to a hip injury. The midfielder had started the two matches prior to his setback and could provide a boost in midfield upon his return.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
