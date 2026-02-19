Anton Stach Injury: Available Saturday

Stach (hip) is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa, coach Daniel Farke said in the press conference. "Good news, Stach, Struijk, Dan James are back in training and available."

