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Anton Stach Injury: Could potentially play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Stach is doubtful for Sunday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Daniel Farke. "We have obviously a few more days and, yes, we will see. So, the first step is right now to have him back in team training, rather sooner than later. And, of course, if a key player like him would be back in team training, then he would also have a chance to be picked because he is a crucial player for us. But, yeah, let's see how the next 72 hours will develop."

Stach was likely to miss another week of action, but it appears the club will now try to push for his return heading into Sunday's FA Cup semifinal. However, he remains doubtful, as even though he plays a major role in the midfield, they will not want to risk further injury by having him return too soon. There remains an outside chance he could play if training and testing go well, although there will remain a question of how many minutes he will be available for if he is deemed an option.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
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