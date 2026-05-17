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Anton Stach Injury: Forced off on stretcher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Stach (undisclosed) was stretchered off in the 74th minute of Sunday's clash against Brighton in a distressing scene, leaving his World Cup participation with Germany in serious doubt, according to Isaac Johnson of MirrorFootball.

Stach was visibly in significant pain as the stretcher was called for, with the sight of blood adding to the concern surrounding the nature of the injury. The timing could not be worse for the midfielder, who had only recently returned ahead of schedule from an ankle ligament issue and was pushing to earn a place in Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad. No details have been provided on the extent of the injury, and further examination will be required before a clearer picture emerges. With the tournament less than a month away, the next few days of testing will be crucial in determining whether Stach has any realistic chance of featuring for Germany this summer.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
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