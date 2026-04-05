Anton Stach Injury: Injured before halftime

Stach was forced off the field in the 38th minute of Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty win over West Ham due to a ligament ankle injury, with manager Daniel Farke commenting "Anton should have been rewarded with a penalty, hit against his ankle, probably a ligament injury. We have to assess how bad it is. I hope it's not too bad, he was running the game, it was a major set-back to lose him. He's a key player for us and I hope it's not too bad.", per Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Stach had to leave Sunday's FA Cup win before the halftime whistle even blew, as he suffered an ankle injury that made him exit the contest. Unfortunately for the club, this could be a major loss if he misses time, as he is a critical starter in the midfield for the club. With 25 starts in 26 appearances to go along with four goals and three assists, this will be a tough spot to fill if he remains out, with Ilia Gruev and Sean Longstaff as possible replacements.