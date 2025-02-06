Anton Stach Injury: Late call Saturday

Stach is doubtful for Saturday's match against Union Berlin due to a heel injury, according to manager Christian Ilzer. " Anton has a bruised heel and can hardly get into a football boot. So things are not looking good for Saturday."

Stach is going to be a late call after missing the club's past two outings, with the midfielder suffering from a bruised heel. It appears he will still be given some time to test the injury ahead of the match, although his chances of featuring don't seem high. He is a regular starter, but with him being a late call, he will probably only see a bench spot if fit.